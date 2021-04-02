CyberVein (CVT) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $285.39 million and $7.66 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

