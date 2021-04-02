Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 163,408 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

