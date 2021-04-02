CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

