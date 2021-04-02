CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells $749,000.00 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 437,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,714. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

