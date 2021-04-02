CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

