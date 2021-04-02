DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNB stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

