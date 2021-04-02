DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

BFIN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

