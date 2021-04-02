DA Davidson Comments on County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

