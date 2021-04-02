DA Davidson Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

