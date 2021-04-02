DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

