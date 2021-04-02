DA Davidson Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 52.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in East West Bancorp by 115.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 117,221 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.