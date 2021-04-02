DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $162,693.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,074.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

