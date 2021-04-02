Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $377.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,143,908,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,143,908,359 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

