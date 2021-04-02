Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.0 days.

Daicel stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

