Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DJCO stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.82. 3,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $214.40 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.44.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.