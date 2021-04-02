Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DJCO stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.82. 3,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $214.40 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.44.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
