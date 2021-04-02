Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $225.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

