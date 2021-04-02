Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Danaher worth $684,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR remained flat at $$225.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,371. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

