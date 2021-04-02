DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Hits $126.90 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $126.90 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00013001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

