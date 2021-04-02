DAOBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $152.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,702.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.00986623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00413946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00061477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.