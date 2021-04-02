DAOstack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $186,234.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $13.25 million and $186,234.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.89 or 0.99757401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00097045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

