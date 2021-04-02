DAPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $59,893.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,300,690,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

