DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DRIO opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

