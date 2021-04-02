DATA (DTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,027.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.