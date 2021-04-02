Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Data I/O stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

