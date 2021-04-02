Databroker (DTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,977.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 112.8% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $11,977.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.