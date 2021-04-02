Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0716 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $4,511.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 60.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

