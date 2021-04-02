Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,173. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

