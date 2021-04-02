Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $650,907.35

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $650,907.35 and $24,901.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,171,702 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

