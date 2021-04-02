Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $201,427.61 and approximately $45,332.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 379,954 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

