DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DTRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

