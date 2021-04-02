Datawallet (DXT) Market Cap Reaches $517,609.58

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Datawallet has a market cap of $517,609.58 and $35,371.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,074.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

