Datum Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $135,418.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,075.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

