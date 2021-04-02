DATx 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.33 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 107.4% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $8.33 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 783.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

