David F. Novack Sells 20,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 1,527,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.