David F. Novack Sells 20,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 1,527,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.44.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.
