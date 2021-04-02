DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.60. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 193,066 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
