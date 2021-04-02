DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.60. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 193,066 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

