DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,694.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $9,694.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004922 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004795 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

