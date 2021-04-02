DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.44 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

