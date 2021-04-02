Decentralized Machine Learning Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,375.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $416,455.95 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 891.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

