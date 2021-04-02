Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $3.98 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 774% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00676377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

