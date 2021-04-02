DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.14 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $37.14 million and $2.99 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 778% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.