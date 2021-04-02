DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1,304.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015092 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,452,668 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

