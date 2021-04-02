DeFi Bids (BID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,779.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $80,779.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,509,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,802,903 tokens. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

