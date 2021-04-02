DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $2.88 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.74 million and $910,616.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,076,209 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

