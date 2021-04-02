DeFiner Trading Up 46.5% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $864,666.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

