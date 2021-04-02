Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $13,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
