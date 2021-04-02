Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

NYSE:DELL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

