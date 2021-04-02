Delphy (DPY) Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Delphy has a market cap of $953,308.85 and approximately $80,524.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

