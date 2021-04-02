Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.