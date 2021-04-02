Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

