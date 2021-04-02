Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,566,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 3,068,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,208.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on WILLF. Redburn Partners upgraded Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.