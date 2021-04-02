Dent Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Billion (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Dent has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $331.17 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,365.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

